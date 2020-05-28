Gov Bello rejects NCDC results, says Kogi State COVID-19 free

The Kogi government has rejected the latest data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying the state is COVID-19 free.

The NCDC said two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, as the country’s toll neared 9,000.

In a statement on Wednesday, Saka Haruna Audu, Kogi health commissioner, said the state government has developed “full testing capacity” and “conducted hundreds of tests” which have come back negative.

Audu added that the state would not be a party “to any fictitious COVID-19 claims”.

“Kogi State till this very moment is Covid-19 free. We have developed full testing capacity and have conducted hundreds of tests so far which have come back negative,” he said.

“We have also continued to insist that we will not be a party to any fictitious COVID-19 claims which is why we do not recognise any COVID-19 test conducted by any Kogite outside the boundaries of the State except those initiated by us.

“Any attempt to force us to announce a case of COVID-19 will be vehemently rejected.”

The commissioner asked residents of the state to continue to take all necessary precautions to prevent a spread of the dreaded disease.

There has been controversy over the COVID-19 report coming out of Kogi State, after Governor Yahaya Bello ordered NCDC officials to leave the state or be quarantined for 14 days.

The state claims to have done 111 tests, though the NCDC said only one person has been tested so far.

