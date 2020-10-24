Gov Ayade imposes 24-hr curfew in Cross River

Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state as tension mounts over the #EndSARS protests.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, the curfew takes immediate effect.

The development, he noted, followed the hijacking of the peaceful protest against police brutality in the state by hoodlums.

While advising residents of the state to observe the curfew, Ita warned that security agents have been mandated to arrest anybody who flouts it.

The statement reads: “Following the hijacking of the peaceful protest against police brutality in the state by hoodlums, the state governor, Sir Ben Ayade has imposed a 24hr curfew in the state starting from 6 pm on Friday, October 23, 2020.

“Residents of the state are advised to observe the curfew as security agents have been mandated to arrest anybody who flouts it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

