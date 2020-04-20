Gov Ayade appoints 427 new aides

Nigerian may be going cash-strapped amid dwindling oil prices, but that hasn’t stopped Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State from packing on the aides.

The governor just approved the appointment of 427 more aides!

This was disclosed in a press statement in the capital Calabar, on Monday by Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the governor, Christian Ita.

According to Ita, the appointees include chairmen and members of boards of agencies as well as special assistants.

He said, “some of the appointments are subject to confirmation by the state House of Assembly.”

Governor Ayade has reportedly appointed thousands of aides since May last year when he started his second term in office.