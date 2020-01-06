Gov Ayade announces social media ban for Commissioners, aides

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State has directed his appointees to stop granting media interviews without his consent.

Ayade also asked them to henceforth desist from making policy statements on social media.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, in Calabar, the governor warned them against granting radio and television interviews without his authorisation.

“Henceforth, no commissioner or political appointee is allowed to showcase or make policy pronouncements on social media without seeking clearance from the governor.

“Every commissioner is henceforth expected to prove him or herself on the field rather than on social media.

“I want to make it clear that there are just two persons designated for the discharge of this function.

“They are the Commissioner for Information and Orientation as well as the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity,” the statement says.

The governor warned that any contravention of the directive would be met with severe sanctions.

