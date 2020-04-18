Gov Akeredolu, wife celebrate 39th wedding anniversary [Photos]

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and his wife, Betty, have cause to celebrate as today marks their 39th wedding anniversary.

A young Akeredolu and Betty tied the knot in April 1981, and after all the years, it seems clear that the couple are still kicking it romantically.

Earlier today, the governor took to his Twitter handle to wish himself and his ‘darling’ a happy wedding anniversary.

“39 years thus far. May God’s name be praised. Happy anniversary Darlin’ mi @Bettyaak” he wrote.

We join Ondo indigenes and other Nigerians in wishing a happy anniversary to the couple.

See photos of various stages of their married life below.