‘Gov Akeredolu has sent thugs after me’ – Ondo deputy Gov cries out

Agboola Ajayi, deputy Governor of Ondo State and governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), has raised alarm over alleged plans by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to attack him using thugs during his campaign in the northern part of the state.

In a statement on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Allen Sowore, Ajayi alleged that Governor Akeredolu had contracted political thugs loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to attack and mob his convoy during his campaign.

“The deputy governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi, has uncovered a clandestine plan by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), and senior members of his cabinet to attack the person of the deputy governor in the northern part of the state through the machinery of political thuggery and the rented mob.

“These attacks which started last week at Super-Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Government Area continued unabated on 30th August 2020 at Akungba Akoko where a planned ZLP ward meeting to receive new members were disrupted and members in attendance were also injured by thugs loyal to the APC and Mr Governor.

“Again on 3rd September 2020, in Owo town, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the state, thugs loyal to Mr Governor and his party, APC, unleashed terror on members of Zenith Labour Party, leaving many people injured during Isaipen Ward 8 meeting at Oke-Ogun Stadium.”

The statement added that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, have been notified about violence and attacks in the state.

