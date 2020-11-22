Gov Akeredolu condoles with Ndoma-Egba over wife’s death

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has mourned the passing of the wife of a former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba.

Mrs. Amaka Ndoma-Egba lost her life in a fatal car accident alongside six other along Ore-Okitipupa road in Odigbo Local Government Area of the State

Akeredolu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo.

He also sent condolences messages to the six others who died alongside Amaka on their way to the funeral ceremony of the late mother of Olusola Oke at Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government.

“This is a shared moment of sobriety and a hurt of immeasurable magnitude of our collective emotions. The Government and the good people of Ondo State are no doubt, devastated and shocked at this incident.

“Our hearts and prayers, as well as thoughts as Government and people of Ondo State, are with the Ndoma-Egba family as well as other affected families. No words, no words, indeed, can heal this deep cut; only self consolation and stronger faith in God can do”, Akeredolu said.

He prayed God to grant the former Senate Leader and all affected, the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable losses.

