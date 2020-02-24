Gov Abiodun to investigate killing of Remo Stars player

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has advised residents of the state to remain calm and not resort to self – help over the late Remo Stars Football Club defender, Kazeem Tiamiyu who was killed by men of the Nigerian Police in Sagamu on Saturday.

The governor described the killing of the player as unfortunate and urged players, management and supporters of Remo Stars Football Club, to remain calm, adding that the killers would be brought to justice.

Abiodun, who expressed shock at the tragic event, assured that a proper, transparent and independent investigation would be launched into the incident to know what transpired with a view to bringing those responsible to justice.

The Governor eulogised the late player as a young man with great potentials and stated that his government would not take with levity, the safety of lives and property of the good people of Ogun State.

He promised that the incident would not be swept under the carpet, calling on everyone to be calm during the investigation and be confident that anyone found culpable would be brought to book.

He also sympathised with the two persons hospitalised as a result of Thursday’s shooting at Olomoore Market, Abeokuta by men of anti-cultism team of Ogun State police Command.