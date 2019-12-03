Gotham Awards 2019 Winners: Ava DuVernay’s ‘When They See Us’ Shines

The 2019 Gotham Independent Film Awards honored the best in independent cinema this year.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best Feature

“The Farewell”

“Uncut Gems”

“Waves”

“Marriage Story” (WINNER)

“Hustlers”

Best Documentary

“American Factory” (WINNER)

“Apollo 11”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“Midnight Traveler”

“One Child Nation”

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre, “The Mustang” (WINNER)

Kent Jones, “Diane”

Joe Talbot, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Olivia Wilde, “Booksmart”

Phillip Youmans, “Burning Cane”

Best Screenplay

Lulu Wang, “The Farewell”

Tarell Alvin McCraney, “High Flying Bird”

Jimmie Fails, Joe Talbot, and Rob Richert, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story” (WINNER)

Ari Aster, “Midsommar”

Best Actor

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” (WINNER)

Aldis Hodge, “Clemency”

Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems”

Willem Dafoe, “The Lighthouse”

Andre Holland, “High Flying Bird”

Best Actress

Florence Pugh, “Midsommar”

Awkwafina, “The Farewell” (WINNER)

Mary Kay Place, “Diane”

Alfre Woodard, “Clemency”

Elisabeth Moss, “Her Smell”

Breakthrough Actor

Taylor Russell, “Waves” (WINNER)

Julia Fox, “Uncut Gems”

Aisling Franciosi, “The Nightingale”

Jonathan Majors, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Noah Jupe, “Honey Boy”

Chris Galust, “Give Me Liberty”

Breakthrough Series – Long Form

“Chernobyl”

“David Makes Man”

“My Brilliant Friend”

“Unbelievable”

“When They See Us” (WINNER)

Breakthrough Series – Short Form

“Pen15” (WINNER)

“Ramy”

“Russian Doll”

“Tuca & Bertie”

“Undone”

Audience Award: “Marriage Story”