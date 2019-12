So, Nikki Laoye and Alex Oturu are over.

The gospel singer took to her Instagram Story today to reveal that today was supposed to be their 8th wedding anniversary, but they have since parted ways due to unknown reasons.

“In everything, I still give God thanks ‘cos everyone is doing great,” she said, adding, “Everyone is alive and well and we will all find the happiness that we truly need.”

See her post below: