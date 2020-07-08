Gospel Reggae Artiste, Buchi Celebrates Daughter’s First Class Feat

Gospel Reggae Artiste, Buchi Celebrates Daughter's First Class Feat

Gospel Reggae artiste, Buchi Atuonwu is a proud father and has taken to social media to celebrate his daughter’s academic feat.

The 56-year-old ‘It is Well’ crooner, revealed that Olachi had graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Mass Communication (advertising) from Babcock University.

Tweeting his joy, the musician and proud dad wrote,

“Babcock University results are out, and my daughter, Olachi has made a beautiful First Class in Mass Comm (Advertising)! Praaaaise the Lord!!!”

Congratulations to Olachi and her proud father, Buchi.

