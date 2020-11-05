Gospel Preacher Paula White’s Speaking-in-Tongues Video Breaks the Internet

Paula White has got everyone talking again, thanks to a new video of her praying for Donald Trump to win the US Presidential Elections.

From the clip shared on Twitter by Right Wing Watch, the famous preacher and spiritual adviser to Donald Trump is seen praying for the president and later breaking into a sputter of tongues.

This has since stirred a heated conversation, with folks calling her out for her past actions, with others dragging her for summoning “Angels from Africa” to come to Trump’s rescue.

See the reactions:

