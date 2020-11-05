Gospel Preacher Paula White’s Speaking-in-Tongues Video Breaks the Internet

Paula White has got everyone talking again, thanks to a new video of her praying for Donald Trump to win the US Presidential Elections.

From the clip shared on Twitter by Right Wing Watch, the famous preacher and spiritual adviser to Donald Trump is seen praying for the president and later breaking into a sputter of tongues.

This has since stirred a heated conversation, with folks calling her out for her past actions, with others dragging her for summoning “Angels from Africa” to come to Trump’s rescue.

See the reactions:

Growing up, Trinity Broadcasting Network put this fraud Paula White on our screens as a legit preacher. The whole time she was having an affair with a very married Pastor Benny Hinn, another fraud who was on our screens via TBN as a revered Pastor. https://t.co/RoZnVH3Ran — Ndi Kato (@YarKafanchan) November 5, 2020

Dear Paula White – You voted for Grab Em By The Pussy to turn away war refugee children, you Godless prosperity-Gospel Megachurch fraud. Even pro-choice ppl don't pray for 'Satanic pregnancies' to spontaneously abort, you devoid-of-Jesus Snake Oil factory. https://t.co/GaNKcbjnGm — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) November 5, 2020

Wow. This is Trumps spiritual adviser Paula White. Who is currently leading a prayer service in an effort to secure Trump's reelection. Not like we needed much confirmation, but Trumpism is has all the trappings of a full blown cult. pic.twitter.com/7sq7J3TQLD — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) November 5, 2020

This is a scene of me from the movie “Who’s Your Caddy?” where I was pretending to be speaking in tongues. It was acting. A performance! And yet, still more realistic than Trump’s “spiritual advisor” Paula White in that prayer of deception she delivered tonight! #PaulaWhite pic.twitter.com/jYcnUBYTG3 — Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) November 5, 2020

Angels in Africa watching with concern as Paula White summons them and wondering if she knows they don't fit conventional, European angel looks. 😭 pic.twitter.com/6bU8SrzwWO — Ndi Kato (@YarKafanchan) November 5, 2020

Couldn't stop watching this dude daundering about behind the president's spiritual adviser Paula White pic.twitter.com/tVwH5pj00z — Sarah Mackie (@lumi_1984) November 5, 2020

Paula White proving that trump supporters have completely lost their shit. I’m so invested in the guy pacing behind her. pic.twitter.com/oVmhkOErt8 — Mel 🆘 the Enforcer (@Fah_Lo_Me) November 5, 2020

Angels from Africa and South America?? Like, the shit-hole countries? Nah Paula, leave those angels alone. #PaulaWhite pic.twitter.com/b2ag6VWNTF — Tinisha Williams (@Avemarie80) November 5, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

