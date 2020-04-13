Gospel Musician Yemi Oluwadaisi is dead

Nigerian gospel musician and producer, Yemi Oluwadaisi is dead.

Late Oluwadaisi, a voice-over artiste, was also the presenter of ‘How E Be’ with Ododo on Faaji 106.5 FM.

Journalist Lara Wise, who confirmed the news on Monday, said that the ‘Araba Nla’ singer passed away on Sunday, without giving any hint on the cause of death.

She wrote:

“I lost a friend yesterday.

I didn’t know she passed

A mutual friend called from Australia to inform me this morning

Yemi Yemi Oluwadaisi

‘Ore-Ore’

Rest In Peace dear sister.

You have joined the heavenly choir.”

