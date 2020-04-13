Gospel Musician Yemi Oluwadaisi is dead

emmanuelMusicNo Comment on Gospel Musician Yemi Oluwadaisi is dead

Nigerian gospel musician and producer, Yemi Oluwadaisi is dead.

Late Oluwadaisi, a voice-over artiste, was also the presenter of ‘How E Be’ with Ododo on Faaji 106.5 FM.

Journalist Lara Wise, who confirmed the news on Monday, said that the ‘Araba Nla’ singer passed away on Sunday, without giving any hint on the cause of death.

She wrote:

“I lost a friend yesterday.
I didn’t know she passed
A mutual friend called from Australia to inform me this morning
Yemi Yemi Oluwadaisi
‘Ore-Ore’
Rest In Peace dear sister.
You have joined the heavenly choir.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

,

Related Posts

J. Lo Drops Shows Up for Diddy’s Dance-A-Thon Quarantine Fundraiser

April 13, 2020

Andrea Bocelli Delivers Heartbreaking Live Concert on Easter Sunday: Watch

April 13, 2020

Selena Gomez disses exes in new song, Boyfriend

April 12, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *