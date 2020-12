Google and some of its services are currently down worldwide.

Reports claim the ‘site down’ situation has been over a couple of hours.

Youtube, Gmail and Google Docs are among the services which users have not been able to have access to since the issue was noticed.

Google is yet to comment on the situation and has also not updated its page dedicated to performance statuses of the aforementioned services.

The sites are still down as of the time of filing this report.

More to follow…

