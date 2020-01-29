Google partners with Ministry of Communications

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Issa Pantami, on Tuesday said that Google had helped to achieve two out of the eight strategic roadmap plans of the ministry.

Pantami who was represented by Dr Abimbola Alale, Managing Director, Nigerian Communication and Satellite Ltd. (NigComSat) made this known at the launch of the First Google Developers Space in Africa held in Lagos.

The minister said that what Google was doing in the country keyed into the eight strategic road map of the ministry.

”One of such roadmap is digital mass literacy and that is why this place provides such opportunity for Nigerians to train.

”Another of the roadmap is building a digital society in readiness for digital economy.

”Once youths who constitute 50 per cent of the population are trained through this space, they will grow the digital economy,” the minister said.

Pantami said that the global economy was growing digitally and that was the reason why Nigeria should be among those countries whose economies would be growing digitally.

Tech giants Google had launched the first developers’ digital space in Lagos to encourage, mentor and provide enabling environment for more startups in Africa.