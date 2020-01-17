Google joins Apple, Microsoft, Amazon as a 1$trn company

Google on Thursday, January 16, joined the likes of Apple, Microsoft and Amazon as a $1 trillion company.

This was achieved after the search engine parent company, Alphabet, ended the day’s trading at $1,451.70 per share, up 0.87 percent.

With Thursday’s achievement, Google became the fourth S&P 500 component to top the $1trn mark.

Business Insider reported that while Apple and Microsoft are still valued at more than $1 trillion, Amazon which was the second US firm to ever hit the $1 trillion level back in September 2018 has since fallen below the number.

This is the first time that three American companies are worth at least $1 trillion at the same time.

The most valuable company on the planet is still oil giant Saudi Aramco, who went public last month at a valuation of $2 trillion and is currently worth around $1.8 trillion.

Alphabet’s record market valuation came after a historic change in leadership at the company.

Sundar Pichai became the CEO of both Google and Alphabet after co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced that they would step back from the company which they founded in 1998.