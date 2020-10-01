Google doodle for [email protected]

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Google doodle for [email protected]

US tech giant, Google, has celebrated Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day anniversary with a doodle.

The popular search engine which should ordinarily show the usual logo of Google when opened, now shows a new logo.

The new logo has an eagle which is part of Nigeria’s coat of arms, in tribute to the largest African nation.

Also, the number 60, which is Nigeria’s age since independence, is inscribed above the eagle.

Independence Day (1 October 1960) is an official national holiday in Nigeria, celebrated on the first of October. It marks Nigeria’s proclamation of independence from British rule on 1 October 1960. So for this reason, Nigeria celebrates its independence on 1 October every year.

The theme of this year’s Independence Day celebration is ‘Together’, a call for unity from the federal government at a time of mounting economic and separatist pressures.

,

Related Posts

COVID-19: Nigeria records 201 new cases

October 1, 2020

Court nullifies IGP’s recruitment of 10,000 constables

October 1, 2020

Ogun Govt imposes curfew

October 1, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply