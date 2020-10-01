US tech giant, Google, has celebrated Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day anniversary with a doodle.

The popular search engine which should ordinarily show the usual logo of Google when opened, now shows a new logo.

The new logo has an eagle which is part of Nigeria’s coat of arms, in tribute to the largest African nation.

Also, the number 60, which is Nigeria’s age since independence, is inscribed above the eagle.

Independence Day (1 October 1960) is an official national holiday in Nigeria, celebrated on the first of October. It marks Nigeria’s proclamation of independence from British rule on 1 October 1960. So for this reason, Nigeria celebrates its independence on 1 October every year.

The theme of this year’s Independence Day celebration is ‘Together’, a call for unity from the federal government at a time of mounting economic and separatist pressures.

