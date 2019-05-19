Google Celebrates Okwaraji on 55th Posthumous Birthday

Google has celebrated the late Nigerian football hero, Samuel Okwaraji’s 55th posthumous birthday with a doodle on its home page.

The doodle depicted Okwaraji in the Super Eagles green home jersey in action with his iconic dreadlocks.

Okwaraji died on the 12th of August 1989 at the National Stadium Surulere during a World Cup Qualifier against Angola.

“Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji was a professional footballer who played internationally for Nigeria,” the tech giants said.

“He was also a qualified lawyer who had a masters in international law from the Pontifical Lateran University of Rome.

“Samuel Okwaraji, a Nigerian midfielder was born on May 19, 1964, to Janet Okwaraji and David Okwaraji.

“He collapsed and died of congestive heart failure in the 77th minute of a World Cup qualification match against Angola at the Lagos National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos State on August 12, 1989.

“The autopsy showed that the 25-year-old had an enlarged heart and high blood pressure. The sudden death was similar to that of Marc-Vivien Foé less than 14 years later.”

During his football years, Okwaraji enjoyed success with European football clubs; AS Roma, Austria Klagenfurt, NK Dinamo Zagreb, VfB Stuttgart.

Okwaraji, who died at 25, scored the fastest goals in the history of African Nations Cup.

This is not the first time Google is celebrating a late Nigerian international with their trademark doodle.

In the past, Google eulogized the legacy of iconic former Super Eagles captain and coach Stephen Keshi who died in 2016 with a doodle.