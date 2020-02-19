‘Good Times’ Actress, Ja’net DuBois, Dies at the Age of 74

Ja’net DuBois was found dead on Tuesday, TMZ is reporting.

According to the outlet, this was confirmed by the actress’ family who said she died in her sleep at her home in Glendale, California, adding that she hadn’t recently complained of any ailments and appeared to be in good health.

A bit about her, as shared by THR:

DuBois was best known for her role on Good Times, playing the Evans family’s feisty neighbor Willona Woods on the beloved 1970s TV series. She also was a gifted singer and songwriter, lending her voice to The Jeffersons‘ iconic theme “Movin’ on Up,” which she also composed. DuBois received two Emmys during her lifetime for her voiceover work on The PJs. Her film credits include I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle and Tropic Thunder, among others. She also was a Broadway veteran and performed in a number of theater productions, including Golden Boy and A Raisin In the Sun.

DuBois is survived by her three children.

She was 74.