Good deal! Ighalo earns N39m in bonuses after eight games for United

Despite only making just eight appearances for Manchester United, Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo, has been rewarded with a hefty bonus of £92,000 – approximately N39m – excluding his weekly £120,000 wages.

Since joining the Red Devils on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in the January transfer window, the 30-year-old has been a revelation, scoring four goals in eight matches.

To make up for the pay-cut, United inserted some incentives in his deal, which includes an £8,000 per-goal reward, £9,000 for every Premier League win and £3,000 for a draw.

With four goals already scored, Ighalo has bagged £32,000 goal bonus.

The ex-Watford forward also gets £9,000 for every Premier League win and Ighalo has helped the Red Devils to six victories and two draws, which sums up to £60,000.

SunSport revealed that Ighalo will also get a hefty lump of cash for helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side into the Champions League.

An Old Trafford source said, “He earns his basic pay but also gets bits added on top of that to keep him ticking over.

“That includes a win and draw bonus, goals and things like winning trophies and getting into the Champions League.”

Solskjaer’s men are currently fifth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who occupy the final UCL spot.

Ighalo and his teammates have not played since their 2-0 victory over rivals Manchester City on March 8 due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the Premier League hopes to resume games in May and complete the season.