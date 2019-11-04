Gomes suffers horror injury as Everton hold Spurs

Substitute Cenk Tosun’s header in the eighth minute of stoppage time earned Everton a 1-1 home draw against Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League match overshadowed by a terrible-looking injury to Everton midfielder Andre Gomes on Sunday.

Dele Alli scored to punish a mistake by Alex Iwobi just past the hour mark, and Spurs looked to be headed for a the three points when the match turned sour.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute when Son Heung-min’s tackle on Gomes resulted in the Portuguese midfielder suffering what looked to be a bad leg injury.

South Korean forward Son was visibly distraught and held his head in his hands as he realised the extent of the injury to Gomes who was carried off on a stretcher after a lengthy delay.

Tottenham also substituted Serge Aurier, who was also upset by the injury to Gomes.

Twelve minutes of stoppage time were added on, partly because of the Gomes injury and also because of a lengthy VAR check for a possible Everton penalty.

Tottenham survived most of it but Everton rescued a point when substitute Tosun met Lucas Digne’s volleyed cross with a bullet header that flew past Paulo Gazzaniga.

It was a bizarre end to a game and the result did little to lift the gloom around either club.

Tottenham are still without an away league win since January and are in 11th spot, 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Everton are in 17th spot, three points above the drop zone, after only one win in their last seven league matches.