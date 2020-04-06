‘Gomer Pyle’ Actor, Forrest Compton, Dies of Coronavirus Complications

THR is reporting that Forrest Compton is dead.

Per the outlet, the actor who played Col. Edward Gray on Gomer Pyle: USMC and starred in The Edge of Night, died Sunday of complications from the coronavirus.

Compton reportedly was the third actor to play former cop and crusading Monticello district attorney Mike Karr on The Edge of Night, starring on the CBS-ABC serial from 1971 until the show’s cancellation in 1984. He later appeared on two other soaps, As the World Turns and All My Children.

He also went on to work on such shows as Death Valley DaysRoute 66The Twilight Zone77 Sunset StripMy Three SonsThat GirlMannixThe F.B.I. and Ed.

He was 94.

