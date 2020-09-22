Goldfish feat. Nate Highfield & Silver – “Forever Free”

Few dance music acts are as decisively standout and prolific as GoldFish.

With five artist albums to their name and well over 18 million streams for 2019 single ‘Colours & Lights’ with Brazilian brothers Cat Dealers, the South African tastemakers have become a major presence in the electronic music landscape, and they are set to become even more of a scene staple as they start building momentum for the release of their sixth artist album with another magnificently colorful record: ‘Forever Free’ (feat. Nate Highfield & Silver).

Talking about love and taking the leap, ‘Forever Free’ hits listeners straight in the soul. Narrated by the vocals of Nate Highfield and Silver on a stunning instrumental backdrop, this record will have GoldFish’s global fan base floating from the first second till the last.

Listen below:

