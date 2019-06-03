Golden State Warriors Hit Back to Tie Raptors in NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors drew level in their NBA Finals series against the Toronto Raptors with a 109-104 victory in Toronto, Canada.

Klay Thompson and Steph Curry both put 15 on the board in the first half, and the Warriors showed some of their ruthless streak with an 18-0 run to start the third quarter in the victory.

The closing seconds of the game were closer than the reigning NBA champions would have liked, with the Raptors going on a 10-0 run late to bring the game to within five points with a minute remaining.

Fred Van Vleet missed a shot, while Kawhi Leonard also failed to score but a Danny Green three made it 106-104 with 26.9 seconds left.

And 2015 finals MVP, Nigerian-born Andre Iguodala put the game beyond reach with a three-pointer with 7.0 seconds left to seal the win.

Thompson, who left the game early, finished the night with 25 points, while Curry added 23 and Draymond Green 17.

Leonard was the top scorer on the night with 34 points for Toronto, but Pascal Siakam – who had 32 in game one – only managed 12 on Sunday night.

The best-of-seven series, tied at 1-1, travels to Warrior’ Oracle Arena, California for game three on Wednesday.