Golden Globes: Check Out What Your Favourite Celebrities Wore to the Red Carpet January 6, 2020 ukamakaFashionNo Comment on Golden Globes: Check Out What Your Favourite Celebrities Wore to the Red CarpetThis year's Golden Globes awards ceremony has finally come at an end.From Cynthia Erivo to Cate Blanchett, Jodie Comer, Olivia Colman, and Dakota Fanning check out what your favourite celebrities wore to the Golden Globes last night: BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Cate Blanchett attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) British actress Bel Powley arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) US actress Dakota Fanning arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) British actress Olivia Colman arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Janina Gavankar attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)