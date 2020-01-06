Golden Globes 2020: Check Out the full List of Winners

The winners of the 2020 edition of the prestigious Golden Globes awards have been announced.
Check them out below:
Best film – drama
1917 – WINNER
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best actress in a film – drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy – WINNER
Best actor in a film – drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best film – musical or comedy
Dolemite is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
Rocketman
Best actress in a film – musical or comedy
Ana De Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell – WINNER
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best actor in a film – musical or comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman – WINNER
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name
Best supporting actor in a film
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
Best score – film
Little Women
Joker – WINNER
Marriage Story
1917
Motherless Brooklyn
Best limited series or TV film
Catch-22
Chernobyl – WINNER
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best actress in a limited series or TV film
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – WINNER
Best director – film
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917 – WINNER
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best actress in a TV series – drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown – WINNER
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV film
Patricia Arquette, The Act – WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best song – film
Beautiful Ghosts, Cats
I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman – WINNER
Into the Unknown, Frozen II
Spirit, The Lion King
Stand Up, Harriet
Best TV series – musical or comedy
Barry
Fleabag – WINNER
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
The Politician
Best supporting actress in a film
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story – WINNER
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best film – animated
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link – WINNER
Toy Story 4
Best screenplay – film
Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
The Irishman
Best actor in a TV series – drama
Brian Cox, Succession – WINNER
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best film – foreign language
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite – WINNER
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – WINNER
Best TV series – drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession – WINNER
Best supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV film
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl – WINNER
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy – WINNER
Best actor in a limited series or TV film
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice – WINNER
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon