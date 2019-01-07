Golden Globes 2019 Full List of Winners: Regina King and Mahershala Ali Shine!

The 2019 edition of the Golden Globes awards ceremony has come and gone.

And some of the stars who shined last night include Regina King, who bagged the award for Best Supporting Actress, and Mahershala Ali, who won the Best Supporting Actor category.

See the full list of winners below:

Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – Who Is America?

Jim Carrey – Kidding

WINNER: Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry Best animated feature film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Best actor in a TV series – drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Stephan James – Homecoming

Billy Porter – Pose

WINNER: Richard Madden – Bodyguard

Matthew Rhys – The Americans Best TV series – drama

WINNER: The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

WINNER: Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler – Barry Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects

WINNER: Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton – Dirty John

Laura Dern – The Tale

Regina King – Seven Seconds Best score

Marco Beltrami – A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz – First Man

Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns Best song

All the Stars – Black Panther

Girl in the Movies – Dumplin’

Requiem for a Private War – A Private War

Revelation – Boy Erased

WINNER: Shallow – A Star Is Born Best supporting actress

Amy Adams – Vice

Claire Foy – First Man

WINNER: Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite Best actress in a TV series – drama

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

WINNER: Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Julia Roberts – Homecoming

Keri Russell – The Americans Best supporting actor

WINNER: Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Richard E Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell – Vice Best screenplay

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara – The Favourite

Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay – Vice

WINNER: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Alex Bornstein – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

WINNER: Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale Best actor – musical or comedy

WINNER: Christian Bale – Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Robert Redford – The Old Man & the Gun

John C Reilly – Stan & Ollie Best foreign language film

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

WINNER: Roma

Shoplifters Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl – The Alienist

WINNER: Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal Best director

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

WINNER: Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay – Vice Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy

Kristen Bell – The Good Place

Candice Bergen – Murphy Brown

Alison Brie – Glow

WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Debra Messing – Will and Grace Best TV series – musical or comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

WINNER: The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Best limited series or TV movie

The Alienist

WINNER: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal Best actress – musical or comedy

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

WINNER: Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron – Tully

Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians Best film – musical or comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

WINNER: Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice Best actress – drama

WINNER: Glenn Close – The Wife

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman – Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike – A Private War Best actor – drama

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges – Boy Erased

WINNER: Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington – BlacKkKlansman Best film – drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born