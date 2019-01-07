Golden Globes 2019: Check Out What Your Favourite Celebrities Wore

Last night, the 2019 edition of the Golden Globes Awards was held in Los Angeles, California.

And some of the stars who stepped out for the red carpet event include Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong’o, Chadwick Boseman, Ryan Coogler, Sandra Oh, Lady Gaga, and many more others.

Last year, these stars, especially the women, wore dark colors in support of the Time’s Up, a campaign launched by some of Hollywood’s most powerful women to combat sexual harassment across industries. This year, they returned to the status quo.

See the photos below:

