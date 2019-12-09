Golden Globe Nominations 2020: Check Out the Full List

The 77th Golden Globe Awards will be held on Jan. 5, 2020, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Ricky Gervais will host the ceremony. See the list of nominees below:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
“1917”
“The Irishman”
“Joker”
“Marriage Story”
“The Two Popes”
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
“Dolemite Is My Name”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Knives Out”
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
“Rocketman”
Best Director, Motion Picture
Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
Sam Mendes, “1917”
Todd Phillips, “Joker”
Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Renée Zellweger, “Judy”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”
Awkwafina, “The Farewell”
Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”
Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”
Emma Thompson, “Late Night”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
Annette Bening, “The Report”
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”
Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”
Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite”
Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”
Hildur Gudnadottir, “Joker”
Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”
Thomas Newman, “1917”
Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”
Best Original Song, Motion Picture“Beautiful Ghosts,” “Cats”
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”
“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”
“Spirit,” “The Lion King”
“Stand Up,” “Harriet”
Best Motion Picture, Animated
“Frozen 2”
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
“The Lion King”
“Missing Link”
“Toy Story 4”
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
“The Farewell” (United States)
“Les Misérables” (France)
“Pain and Glory” (Spain)
“Parasite” (South Korea)
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (France)
Best Television Series, Drama
“Big Little Lies”
“The Crown”
“Killing Eve”
“The Morning Show”
“Succession”
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
“Barry”
“Fleabag”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“The Politician”
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“Catch-22”
“Chernobyl”
“Fosse/Verdon”
“The Loudest Voice”
“Unbelievable”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”
Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”
Joey King, “The Act”
Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”
Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”
Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette, “The Act”
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”
Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”
Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”
Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”
Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Ben Platt, “The Politician”
Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Christopher Abbott, “Catch-22”
Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”
Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”
Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”
Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”
Henry Winkler, “Barry”