Golden Globe Nominations 2020: Check Out the Full List

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”