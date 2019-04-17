Golden Eaglets Qualify for World Cup after 1-0 Win over Angola

Nigeria’s U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets have become the first team to qualify for the World Cup holding later in the year in Brazil.

The Manu Garba-led side defeated Angola 1-0 – courtesy of a first-half penalty – at the ongoing Africa qualifiers in Tanzania.

Five-time U17 World champions Nigeria dominated the game but lost many goal-scoring opportunities over 90 minutes.

And when the Angolans were reduced to 10 men following a red card to their captain, the Golden Eaglets couldn’t capitalize on the advantage.

Nigeria however qualified for the World Cup having defeated host Tanzania 5-4 in a thrilling opening game of the cadet tournament.