Golden Eaglets Lose Bronze Medal Match at U17 Afcon

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets failed to secure a medal after losing 2-1 to Angola in the third place match of the 13th Africa U17 Cup of Nations in Tanzania on Saturday.

It was however not really consequential as the Golden Eaglets had already booked a ticket to the FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil.

Saturday’s match was a sour end to at a continental championship that Nigeria has dominated down the years.

Once again, Nigeria created numerous scoring opportunities but failed to take them as they inevitably got punished.

Championship top scorer Osvaldo Capemba headed past Sunday Stephen into the net in Angola’s first real opportunity.

And after Olatomi Olaniyan, Tijani and Charles Etim lifted their shots too high each time when they should have scored, Wisdom Ubani equalized two minutes later as Nigeria broke forward again.

They however failed to make use of another opportunity again throughout the game – turning the ball over too frequently.

Then, Andre Sebastio Zito rifled into Nigeria’s net as Angola got a rare opportunity three minutes into the second period, and despite showing sense of urgency, the Eaglets just could not come up with the right ideas in the final third.

Sunday’s final in Dar es Salaam will be contested between Cameroon and Guinea.