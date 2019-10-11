Golden Eaglets land in Brazil for U17 World Cup

Five-time champions Nigeria have landed in host nation Brazil, for this year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup finals holding from October 26 to November 17.

A statement from the Director of Communications, Nigeria Football Federation, Ademola Olajire, said a team of 25 players and nine officials flew out of the country through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Wednesday evening for Dubai.

According to the statement, they would proceed from Dubai to connect another flight to Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The statement added that four players would be cut from the roster after the preparatory period before a 21 –man World Cup squad is unveiled ahead of the opening encounter.

Nigeria won the 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015 tournaments, but missed the 2017 finals in India.

Head Coach Manu Garba, who led the 2013 winners, is confident that the Class of 2019 is in Brazil to reclaim the trophy.

The early departure will afford the Golden Eaglets a full two-week final preparatory period, before their opening match of the tournament against Hungary in Goiania on October 26.

The Golden Eaglets will then clash with Ecuador at the same venue on October 29 and later tackle Australia in Brasilia on November 1 in a Group B encounter.