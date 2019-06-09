Goje’s Fraud Case: EFCC Says Attorney-General Can Take Over Any Criminal Case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation has the constitutional power to take over any criminal case at any stage of investigation.

Spokesperson of the commission, Tony Orilade, stated this in reaction to the takeover of the case of alleged N25 billion fraud filed against former Gombe State Governor, Sen. Danjuma Goje by the commission.

According to Orilade, by virtue of the existing law, the office of the attorney- general of the federation has the power to take over any criminal case at any stage of the trial.

“And that is exactly what has happened”.

Goje, a former contender for the post of the President of the Senate, withdrew from the race after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and immediately endorsed his rival Ahmad Lawan (APC-Yobe).

And bare 24 hours after he endorsed Buhari’s anointed candidate, the EFCC withdrew from his trial for fraud during a resumed sitting in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

While the office of the attorney-general is constitutionally empowered to take over any criminal case, the timing of EFCC’s withdrawal didn’t sit well with many, who accuse the anti-graft agency of being a watchdog for the presidency.