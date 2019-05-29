Going in Style! – Gov Amosun Reads News on OGTV to Bow out of 8-yr Tenure

As the 2019 general election altered the political fates of some of the major players, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State seems to have adjusted to the shift in some style.

To sign out of his eight-year tenure as governor of the Gateway State, Amosun veered into territories few of his predecessors have by deciding to read the new son the state-owned Television station, OGTV.

Many in the state were positively shocked as he was seen on screen reading the 8pm news of OGTV on Tuesday night, just before handover.

The Governor, dressed in his usual agbada attire and long cap, was on screen with OGTV newscaster Kemi Ewedairo Yusuph as they both read the evening news on his last day in office.

He will be handing over to Dapo Abiodun, governor-elect, on Wednesday morning.

