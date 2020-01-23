Godzilla: Eminem spits 229 words in 30 seconds to beat his ‘Rap God’ record

Rap superstar Eminem has beaten his own record…and it’s no surprise really.

The famed battle rapper, 47, originally grew to fame due to his rather ridiculous ability to spit heavy bars at absurdly quick speeds, offering up witty punchlines and quick-paced flows that earned him a Guinness World Record for fastest rap song ever with “Rap God.”

But the Detroit emcee has seemingly topped that feat with his Juice Wrld-featuring track “Godzilla,” a highlight from his surprise 11th studio album, Music To Be Murdered By, that dropped last week.

Slim’s third verse on the track is his fastest yet, with him spitting a total of 229 words in just 30 seconds — that’s 7.6 words per second. Calculating that down to syllables, he spits 339 in that timeframe, making for 11.3 syllables per second.

On “Rap God” he performed the fastest verse at 9.6 syllables per second. Eminem and Juice will purportedly sit in the Guinness World Records with the new track, making for a sweet homage to the late rapper.