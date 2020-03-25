God will heal the world of Coronavirus – Mbaka

Controversial priest, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka has asked Nigerians not to be afraid as God will heal the world from the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

Mbaka stated this while suspending his weekly open ministrations, calling on Nigerians to embrace prayer, fasting and charity.

He said there was the need to curtail the growing apprehension over the development so that fear of the virus does not surpass the virus itself.

A statement from Mbaka’s Media Spokesman, Maximus Ugwuoke, titled ‘Message To All Adorers’ indicated that the postponement is in adherence to global efforts and official measures by the Catholic Church towards containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement read;

“The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has postponed the weekly Wednesday Adoration prayer Programmes, a.k.a “E no Dey Again” as well as Friday All Night Adoration Programme of the Ministry to two weeks from today 24th March 2020 pending further directives.

“However the usual 10am Sunday Mass of the ministry would continue to hold at the Ministry Ground.

“These measures are in adherence to the Enugu Diocesan regulations and in joining the whole world to manage the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Fr Mbaka enjoins all to continue to keep believing in the healing and miraculous power of God that He has continued to demonstrate among us and increase our faith in the healing blood of Jesus.

The statement stressed that “Worshippers are urged to stay safe at home and continue to pray for God’s intervention in the pandemic”.