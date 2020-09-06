God told me Buhari will dump Tinubu – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari will turn his back on the acclaimed National Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 Presidential election.

Primate Ayodele’s prophesy is contained in a statement released to the press on Friday in Lagos.

He said: “In 2023, I foresee Tinubu being dumped and the international community will get involved.

“In our coming election, the international community will get involved because this administration isn’t ready for a free and fair election.

“Tinubu will be shocked because Buhari will dump him.”

The Primate also warned against political assassinations ahead of the coming Edo and Ondo states’ governorship elections.

“As regards Edo and Ondo governorship elections, I foresee political assassinations in these states,” the Primate warned.

