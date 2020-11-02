‘God says you’re wicked maggots, hooligans’ – Mbaka hits Buhari’s govt

Controversial Catholic priest, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has called on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to apologise to Nigerians.

Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), slated Buhari for failing to address the numerous challenges bedevilling the country which triggered the #EndSARS protests.

Normally a staunch defender of President Buhari, the clergyman made the unexpected u-turn during sermon at this year’s All Saint’s Mass in Enugu on Sunday.

He also alleged that security agents killed several #EndSARS protesters in Enugu State and their bodies thrown into the Onyeama Valley.

“The present government needs to apologise, and they should also apologise for the errors of past governments. It is not a case of #EndSARS or Biafra,” he said.

“God is telling these leaders today, that they are wicked maggots, wicked hooligans and that they should know that this world is not our home. They should understand this fact.”

Mbaka famously predicted Buhari’s electoral upset in 2015 but has since been accused of partisanship in his commentaries on national issues.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

