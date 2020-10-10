‘God punish them’ – Policeman joins #EndSARS protest [Video]

The #EndSARS protest took a rather quirky twist when a policeman was seen in the midst of posters who are demanding the abolishment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

The policeman said that he joined the protest because his brother was arrested by SARS operatives.

Speaking in pidgin English, he said:

“They arrested my brother… me wey I be officer, do you know how much I paid? God punish them.”

This comes as the Police PRO, DCP Frank Mba, said that what is needed is a reform of SARS, not its abolishment.

“What we need to do is to reform SARS and make them responsive, responsible and make them to work in accordance with laid down procedures,” he said.

“We need them to continue to respond to violent crimes. We need them to continue to respond to armed robberies. We need them to continue to respond to kidnappings.”

Nigerians however aren’t buying that as they continue to troop out en masse in protest calling for the scrapping of the rogue police unit.

