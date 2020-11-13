“God Has the Final Say!”: See all the Videos From Erica Nlewedim’s Brand Unveiling Party

Congratulations again to Erica Nlewedim!

Last night, the actress was unveiled as the face of Nigerian Breweries’ Star Radler and Legend brands, making her the first Legend ambassador and also the first reality TV star to be signed to the Star brand. The other stars who have represented the Star brand include Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage.

Celebrating this news yesterday, Erica tweeted this:

Who has the final say? God has the final say! God turned my life around! He makes a way where there is no way! — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) November 13, 2020

See the videos from her unveiling party:

Incase you missed STAR Girl Erica’s Unveiling as the official ambassador of Star Radler and Legend Stout, you can watch here 💃🏾😭❤️⭐️#StarRadlerXErica #LegendStoutXErica pic.twitter.com/0yLijCQCwz — Eki || Elite Defense (@ekiloui) November 12, 2020

