‘God has No Religion, God is Love’, IK Ogbonna’s Ex-wife, Sonia Morales Says

IK Ogbonna’s Ex-wife, Sonia Morales has lent her voice to division along the lines of religion that has plagued this nation.

The Columbian model who shares a son, Ace Ogbonna, with the actor stated on her Instagram story that the division is unnatural.

Morales who parted amicably from the Nollywood actor revealed in her post that God has no religion, God is love. Hence, anything that push individuals toward love push them toward God.

She revealed that she found it interesting how many people brag so much about religion but know very little about God himself.

Outside of love, everything else is absolutely irrelevant in her books.

Sinai Morales advised that people not allow themselves be brainwashed by anyone as unity is the natural order.

