“God Gave Me My New Family. I’m No Longer Alone” – Erica Nlewedim Tells Fans

Erica Nlewedim is thankful.

In case you missed the latest drama: two nights ago, Laycon revealed that his genotype (SC) to fellow housemate, Vee, and this stirred new heated conversation on social media about his row with Erica Nlewedim.

Recalls that Erica got disqualified after her bitter fight with Laycon; the actress bodyshamed Laycon, broke Big Brother’s house rules, and so was asked to leave the reality TV show. She later apologised for her comments thrice–first to the housemates, then to Big Brother, and later in a post-BBNaija video, in which she offered a passionate apology to Laycon, the housemates, and to the viewers of the show.

But then, when Laycon revealed his genotype, trolls used as an opportunity to drag Erica and even alleged that she knew about his medical condition. However, Erica’s fans–the Elites–rose to her defense; the brawl was bitter, messy, but they made a point: they will not sit back and watch anyone drag Erica Nlewedim.

Which is why Erica has now taken to her Twitter to share her thanks.

“Elites.. God gave me my new family,” she tweeted, adding, “I’m no longer alone, I thank God everyday I have you! I will make you proud! You make me feel loved!”

— Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) September 23, 2020

