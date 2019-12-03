‘GOAT, Legend, Ace…’ – Football world explodes in reaction to Messi’s 6th Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi reached another milestone in his glittering career by adding a historic sixth ballon d’Or to his collection.

The mercurial Argentine beat completion from Virgil Van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo to stand alone as the most decorated individual player in the history of the game.

Following his latest feat, social media has been in overdrive in praise of the magical no 10.

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol sent a message of thanks to Lionel Messi, taking to Instagram to congratulate his former team-mate as he added to his trophy collection in Paris.

The 41-year-old wrote: “Congratulations Leo, six are already there and I’m sure you’ll still win some more … Thank you for making us enjoy so much, you are an example of passion and love for soccer.”

Ronaldinho also offered a message on social media to the Barcelona captain. He said: “Now there are 6 my brother @leomessi Congratulations on the much deserved achievement, unfortunately it was not possible to be with you tonight in Paris, but inside my heart is all affection and esteem for the amazing person you are, as an athlete you need not speak, every game is a show !!!”

Barcelona teammate Arturo Vidal also joined in: “Congratulations @leomessi You keep expanding your LEGEND, you’ll be forever the best !”

Felicitaciones @leomessi Sigues ampliando tu LEYENDA, serás por siempre el mejor!!!⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👽👽👽 pic.twitter.com/oNhBEr6k7I — Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23) December 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann got to share a private jet with Messi and his new trophy, which the French star seems to have renamed, on the way back to Barca.

El Balon de Leo ⚽ pic.twitter.com/qlhStUcKtC — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) December 2, 2019

Arthur also got in on the act: ”I am privileged to live with and play with this genius. Congratulations, ace!”

Sou um privilegiado por conviver e jogar com esse gênio. Parabéns, craque! #Messi #BallonDor https://t.co/RUaDvZ3PyV — Arthur Melo (@arthurhromelo) December 2, 2019

Other former teammates and fans, including Nigerian actress Uche Jumbo, have been gushing on social media…