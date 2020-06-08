‘Go to CNN’, Bolanle Ninalowo Replies Fan who has an Opinion on His Lifestyle

Bolanle Ninalowo got a fan together who felt some type of way about his lifestyle.

The Nollywood hunk and father of two, shared a photo himself kneeling down with a Bible strapped close to his chest.

Expressing gratitude and praises to God for his life’s journey, he captioned it;

“If God was with us only when we made Success, Success will never come. 🙏

“You have turned for me my mourning into dancing;

“You have put off my sackcloth and clothed me with gladness,

“To the end that my Glory may sing Praise to you and not be silent.

“O Lord my God, i will give thanks to you forever. Amen 🙏
“#AllahuOnMyNeckMyBibleInMyHeart #IAmAChildOfGod 🙏

The fan however felt Bolanle Ninalowo’s lifestyle didn’t fully match his confession and wrote;

“Boss, Christianity is a lifestyle not an act. Let people see God in everything you do.”

Sparing no time, Ninalowo fired back with a the heated response,

“Go to CNN”.

