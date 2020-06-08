‘Go to CNN’, Bolanle Ninalowo Replies Fan who has an Opinion on His Lifestyle

Bolanle Ninalowo got a fan together who felt some type of way about his lifestyle.
The Nollywood hunk and father of two, shared a photo himself kneeling down with a Bible strapped close to his chest.
Expressing gratitude and praises to God for his life’s journey, he captioned it;
“If God was with us only when we made Success, Success will never come. 🙏
“You have turned for me my mourning into dancing;
“You have put off my sackcloth and clothed me with gladness,
“To the end that my Glory may sing Praise to you and not be silent.
“O Lord my God, i will give thanks to you forever. Amen 🙏
“#AllahuOnMyNeckMyBibleInMyHeart #IAmAChildOfGod 🙏
The fan however felt Bolanle Ninalowo’s lifestyle didn’t fully match his confession and wrote;
“Boss, Christianity is a lifestyle not an act. Let people see God in everything you do.”
Sparing no time, Ninalowo fired back with a the heated response,
“Go to CNN”.
