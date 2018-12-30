‘Go Get a Haircut in Baga’ – Fayose Slams Osinbajo over Visit to Abuja Saloon

Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, has asked Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to go get a haircut in Baga, Borno state, after he visited Luxor Salon and Spa, Wuse II, where he had a haircut, Thursday.

Reacting to Osinbajo’s family chats ahead of the 2019 general elections, Fayose said Osinbajo had not visited any public salon in over three years in office, only to visit one for “election fever”.

“It is only election fever that will drive a VP to that high-class barbing saloon in Abuja, something he never did in the last three and half years,” Fayose tweeted.

“I hope to see the VP patronising barbing saloons in Ajegunle Lagos, Baga in Borno or those armed bandits controlled towns in Zamfara.”

Fayose made the claim in reference to a series of bandits and Boko Haram attacks in Borno state and the raids by bandits in Zamfara over the past few weeks.

The former governor added that while the All Progressives Congress (APC) was flagging off its campaign Uyo, the PDP flagbearer in Zamfara postponed his campaign to mourn with those affected by attacks in the state.

“While APC leaders went to Akwa Ibom yesterday to campaign despite that lives of many Nigerians were in danger in Baga, Borno State, Zamfara PDP guber candidate, Bello Matawalle postponed his campaign flag-off in honour of victims of bandits attacks in the State.

“That is leadership,” Fayose added.