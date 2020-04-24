Global Premiere: WurlD Releases Spanking New Video for “Love Nobody”

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Global Premiere: WurlD Releases Spanking New Video for “Love Nobody”

As Fans Anticipate 7 New Tracks, WurlD sets the tone, bringing new energy and more finesse as he premieres his latest video – LOVE NOBODY, off his upcoming EP – AFROSOUL.

The video is a short film set in a fictional city where WurlD is a victim of abduction. As the rest of the story unfolds, we see that WurlD’s love interest is also his (S)Hero, saving him from what could have been an early demise.

The electrifying feel of this track sets our hearts to the future and renews excitement among fans while only giving a sneak peek of what is to come.

Please find the link to the video:

Related Posts

Etinosa Idemudia Replies Troll Who Body-Shamed Her

April 24, 2020

“The Rich Wants the Poor to Stay Home to Avoid the Spread of COVID-19”- AY Makun

April 24, 2020

Jemima Osunde Warns Her Fans: “Don’t You Ever Call Me a Diva”

April 24, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *