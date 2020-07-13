‘Glee’ Co- Star Heather Morris Wants to Join Search Efforts for Naya Rivera

Heather Morris has shared her interest in searching for her missing Glee co-star, Naya Rivera.

The actress, who portrayed Brittany S. Pierce and the love interest of Rivera’s Santana Lopez on the Fox musical comedy series, posted this on her social media, begging law enforcement in Ventura County to allow her to help “conduct a foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends” at Lake Piru, where Rivera was last seen.

“My name is Heather Morris, I’m Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I’m trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru,” Morris tweeted at the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. “I understand your team is doing everything in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way.”

She then added that she would continue to reach out to officials: I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you.”

Before this, she had encouraged everyone to continue keeping Rivera in their thoughts and prayers as the search continues. “Thank you to the Tulare County, Los Angeles County, San Louis Obisbo, and all who are working to tirelessly right now in the search and recovery of our Naya,” Morris tweeted on Thursday.

See her latest tweet below:

My name is Heather Morris, I'm Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru. I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020

Rivera was first reported missing on Wednesday after she rented a boat and went for an excursion with her son at 1 p.m. on July 8.

