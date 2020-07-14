Glee Casts Hold Vigil for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru Where Her Body was Found

Cast members of the Fox hit series ‘Glee’ have come together to hold a vigil for Naya Rivera after her body was discovered.

They were photographed holding hands at the dock of Lake Piru on Monday, July 13, for the late Rivera following what is believed to be a drowning accident.

Naya’s body was discovered six days after she went missing while on a boating trip with her 4-year-old son. It is believed that she drowned after saving her son’s life and putting him back on the boat.

The discovery of Rivera’s body and the vigil in her honour, holds exactly seven years after the tragic passing of another ‘Glee’ star, Cory Monteith, to drug overdose.

Tributes have been pouring in for the former model and child star since her body was discovered.

We pray for comfort for all her loved ones during this difficult time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

