Samantha Ware read Glee co-star Lea Michele for filth on Monday after the latter voiced her support for the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Michele had tweeted about the murder of George Floyd, saying, “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Many people appreciated her tweet, until co-star Ware hopped on the app to expose the white women, and in all caps.

Ware said: “LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “S*** IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD…”

For context: Ware played the role of Jane Heyward during the sixth and final season Glee. Her character appeared in 11 episodes alongside Michele’s Rachel Berry.

After Ware’s tweet went viral, another former Glee actor chimed in on the conversation. Alex Newell, who played Wade ‘Unique’ Adams on the series between 2012 and 2015, responded to Ware’s tweet with a gif featuring RuPaul needing to use her opera glasses.

Thousands of online users responded and shared many people are hoping that former Glee star, Naya Rivera, would add to the conversation.

It is worthy to note that in Rivera’s memoir entitled Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up, she wrote of working with Michele, “If I’d complained about anyone or anything, she’d assumed I was bitching about her. Soon, she started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn’t say a word to me for all of season 6.”

Michele had yet to address the controversy as at press time.

