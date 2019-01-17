Gladys Knight Agrees to Perform at the Super Bowl Amid Travis Scott Drama

The NFL has confirmed that Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem prior to the start of the upcoming Super Bowl LIII.

According to NFL.com, the 74-year-old legendary singer said she is proud to sing on that day, and this is because the NFL has announced their new social justice platform.

She said: “I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta. The NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be a part of its inaugural year.”

And this comes during the debate in the black community which started after Travis Scott agreed to perform at the Super Bowl.

Now, Knight, a seven-time Grammy Award winner, who is also known as The Empress of Soul and also a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has joined the lineup.

Super Bowl LIII will take place on Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

